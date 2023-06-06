Motorsport

LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race

The Los Angeles Lakers forward, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-time champion, joins a list of celebrity starters who have carried out the ceremonial role over the decades.
Image: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Basketball great LeBron James will be the official starter when the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race celebrates its centenary this weekend, organisers of the endurance classic said on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-time champion, joins a list of celebrity starters who have carried out the ceremonial role over the decades.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was the starter in 2016 and Steve McQueen lowered the French flag to start the race in 1971, the year he starred in the movie Le Mans.

'King James' will unleash the 62-strong field at 4pm local time (1400GMT) on Saturday.

“There’s nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level,” said the 38-year-old.

“It’s an honour for me to be part of this historic moment in motorsport and help celebrate the centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.”

James is a partner in Fenway Sports Group, who co-own the RFK Racing NASCAR team.

The US-based stock car series is celebrating its 75th anniversary and has a special entry at Le Mans driven by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and former Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

