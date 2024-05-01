While most carmakers are focusing on hybridisation and electrification, Britain's Aston Martin is bucking the automotive trend with an announcement it will be soon unveil a new V12 coupé which is likely to replace the ageing DBS Superleggera in production since 2018. Teased in a dramatic YouTube short dubbed “All will be vanquished”, the video leaves no doubt as to what this newcomer will be called or what will be propelling it.
Set to debut later in 2024, the new Aston Martin Vanquish will feature a new twin-turbocharged V12 engine benefiting from a strengthened cylinder block and conrods, redesigned cylinder heads incorporating re-profiled camshafts, plus new intake and exhaust ports. Repositioned spark plugs and new higher flow rate fuel injectors deliver optimised combustion for performance and efficiency gains while new higher speed, reduced inertia turbochargers deliver increased performance and throttle response.
Aston Martin teases new V12 Vanquish
Image: Supplied
Peak power is a claimed 614kW with maximum torque coming in at a substantial 1,000Nm.
Vanquish aside, Aston Martin says this new flagship powertrain will make an appearance in other models across its range albeit in strictly limited numbers. V12 DBX, anyone?
