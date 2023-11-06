Motorsport

Aston Martin, Red Bull and Williams summoned in Haas hearing

06 November 2023 - 19:59 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Haas had Nico Hulkenberg finish 11th in the US Grand Prix but a five second penalty for Williams' Alex Albon would lift him into the final scoring position.
Haas had Nico Hulkenberg finish 11th in the US Grand Prix but a five second penalty for Williams' Alex Albon would lift him into the final scoring position.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Formula One stewards have summoned representatives of Aston Martin, Williams and champions Red Bull to a virtual hearing on Wednesday as part of a petition by Haas to review the results of last month’s US Grand Prix.

The stewards said in a statement that the hearing would be potentially in two parts, with the first establishing whether there was a “significant and relevant new element” previously unavailable to the party seeking the review.

The second part will be convened at a time to be advised only if such an element is found.

Haas, now bottom of the championship standings, are seeking a review after Williams driver Alex Albon, who ended up ninth in Austin, faced no action for alleged track limits breaches at turn six.

Haas had Nico Hulkenberg finish 11th in the race but a five second penalty for Albon would lift him into the final scoring position.

Stewards said at the time that based on the video footage available, which did not include CCTV, the evidence was not accurate or consistent enough to be sure Albon had gone over the white line.

Red Bull’s involvement would appear to relate to Sergio Perez, fourth in the grand prix won by teammate Max Verstappen, while Canadian Lance Stroll was Aston Martin’s only finisher in seventh place.

Verstappen now the most dominant driver in a single season

Max Verstappen's 17th win of the Formula One season rewrote the record book and established the triple world champion as the most dominant driver the ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Fast arm of the law: Police nab 10 fugitives at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Brazilian police arrested 10 fugitives trying to make their way into Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit for the weekend's Formula One grand prix, the ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Disconsolate Wolff says Mercedes W14 doesn’t deserve to win a race

Last year's winners Mercedes suffered a nightmare in Brazil on Sunday, with unhappy team boss Toto Wolff comparing their Formula One car to a ...
Motoring
11 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Aston Martin, Red Bull and Williams summoned in Haas hearing Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz A200 sedan Reviews
  3. Fast arm of the law: Police nab 10 fugitives at Sao Paulo Grand Prix Motorsport
  4. Tesla to build new €25,000 car at its Berlin plant news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok