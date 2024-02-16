Motorsport

Hamilton most motivated he has ever been for his last year at Mercedes

16 February 2024 - 08:57 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton on a shakedown lap in the new Mercedes W15 at Silverstone Circuit on February 15 2024.
Lewis Hamilton apparently has no intention of only going through the motions in his final Formula One season driving for Mercedes.

He's jumping to Ferrari in 2025, but he said on Wednesday at the unveiling of a new team car that he's as motivated and prepared for a new season as ever.

"I feel the most motivated and focused I've ever been. I genuinely feel like I've put more work, time and focus into preparation this year," said Hamilton, a seven-time world champion who joined Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton will drive the new W15 car in preseason testing in Bahrain next week in advance of the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.

At age 39, he's excited about the experience with the new car. And the season.

"I never thought at this point in my life I would have hunger like I do right now," he said.

"To finish on the high with this team, it would be a dream."

The British driver has recorded 103 wins, which are the most in F1 history. In 2023, he finished third in the F1 points standings behind the dominant Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

