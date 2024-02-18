Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi won Rally Sweden on Sunday for Hyundai’s second success in two rounds this season and his first since 2017.
The South Korean manufacturer team won the opening Monte Carlo Rally with Thierry Neuville, who was fourth on Sunday.
Lappi and co-driver Janne Ferm, competing in their first rally of a part-time season, finished 29.6 seconds clear of Toyota’s Elfyn Evans with M-Sport Ford’s Adrien Fourmaux on the podium for the first time.
Frenchman Fourmaux had been second until he hit a snowbank on Sunday morning.
Briton Evans took seven points for leading the Sunday classification under a new scoring system, while Toyota’s double world champion Kalle Rovanpera, another part-timer this year, took five bonus points from the final stage.
Lappi wins in Sweden for back-to-back Hyundai success
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images
