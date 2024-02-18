South Africa

Shop employee ‘shot in the legs with rifle’ by irate customer in KwaZulu-Natal

18 February 2024 - 16:31
It is alleged that the employee got into an altercation with a customer who then went to his vehicle and retrieved a rifle. The customer then proceeded to shoot the employee in both legs.
Image: Supplied: IPSS Medical Rescue

A shop employee was critically injured after being shot in the legs with a rifle during an altercation with a taxi rank security guard at Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal.

The employee allegedly became embroiled in an argument with a customer who walked out, only to allegedly reappear later with a rifle on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a case of attempted murder was under investigation.

“Reports indicate that an employee at that particular shop was involved in an argument with another man who was employed as a security guard at a nearby taxi rank. It is also reported that the security guard left the store and came back a little later, armed with a rifle and opened fire at the victim before fleeing from the scene of crime,” he said.

Netshiunda said the firearm was later found at his home. A search for the suspect is under way.

IPSS Medical Rescue, which received reports of the shooting, said a member of its tactical response team helped store employees treat the victim.

The employee sustained critical injuries, was stabilised on scene and then transported to hospital for treatment.

TimesLIVE

