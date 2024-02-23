Motorsport

Another loose drain cover brings F1 testing to a halt

23 February 2024 - 11:43 By Reuters
On Friday, Red Bull's Sergio Perez dislodged a different drain cover at the same turn with 27 minutes on the clock, again bringing out the red flags and further track repairs after an inspection.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One's preseason testing was halted for a second successive day on Friday by a loose drain cover at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit.

The track action resumed after repairs at Turn 11 with the usual lunch break dropped and the session scheduled to run until 7pm local time.

Testing came to a halt on Thursday when Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ran over a loose cover and the floor of the latter's car had to be replaced.

On Friday, Red Bull's Sergio Perez dislodged a different drain cover at the same turn with 27 minutes on the clock, again bringing out the red flags and further track repairs after an inspection.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had been fastest before the latest suspension, with the Spaniard also topping the time sheets on Thursday.

Drivers have only a day-and-a-half of preseason testing each, with three days allocated for teams to test with one car each. Some have said three days is insufficient for getting to grips with the sophisticated new cars.

The first race of the season is at the same Bahrain circuit on Saturday next week.

Albon hopes Williams can hit the ground jogging, if not running

Williams have ironed out many of last year's problems but may take time to hit their stride when the Formula One season starts in Bahrain next week, ...
3 hours ago

Ferrari set the pace on second day of F1 testing

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz set the pace on the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday after the team changed the car's ...
5 hours ago

Christian Horner hits back at critics of Red Bull's ownership of two F1 teams

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner hit back on Thursday at McLaren's Zak Brown for questioning the energy drink company's ownership of two Formula ...
17 hours ago
