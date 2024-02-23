Formula One's preseason testing was halted for a second successive day on Friday by a loose drain cover at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit.
The track action resumed after repairs at Turn 11 with the usual lunch break dropped and the session scheduled to run until 7pm local time.
Testing came to a halt on Thursday when Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ran over a loose cover and the floor of the latter's car had to be replaced.
On Friday, Red Bull's Sergio Perez dislodged a different drain cover at the same turn with 27 minutes on the clock, again bringing out the red flags and further track repairs after an inspection.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had been fastest before the latest suspension, with the Spaniard also topping the time sheets on Thursday.
Drivers have only a day-and-a-half of preseason testing each, with three days allocated for teams to test with one car each. Some have said three days is insufficient for getting to grips with the sophisticated new cars.
The first race of the season is at the same Bahrain circuit on Saturday next week.
Another loose drain cover brings F1 testing to a halt
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
