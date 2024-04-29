Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

29 April 2024 - 11:18 By Ignition TV
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they consider the pros and cons of buying a VW Polo Vivo GT as a first car. They also go in search of an SUV that will serve a buyer in retirement and discuss the difference in trade-in values for an Opel Crossland.

