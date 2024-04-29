Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they consider the pros and cons of buying a VW Polo Vivo GT as a first car. They also go in search of an SUV that will serve a buyer in retirement and discuss the difference in trade-in values for an Opel Crossland.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they consider the pros and cons of buying a VW Polo Vivo GT as a first car. They also go in search of an SUV that will serve a buyer in retirement and discuss the difference in trade-in values for an Opel Crossland.
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV at the 2024 George Old Car Show
WATCH | Kasi Surprise enjoys a Jaguar Experience with Sipho Alphi
WATCH | Drag race: BMW M2 vs Audi RS3
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos