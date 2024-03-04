Motorsport

Astron Energy confirmed as VW Polo Cup title sponsor

04 March 2024 - 18:55 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Astron Energy partners with Volkswagen Motorsport as the title sponsor for Volkswagen Polo Cup
Astron Energy partners with Volkswagen Motorsport as the title sponsor for Volkswagen Polo Cup
Image: Supplied

Astron Energy has announced its partnership with Volkswagen Motorsport to become the new title sponsor for the Volkswagen Polo Cup starting in 2024.

The collaboration comes as Astron Energy undergoes a rebranding process for one of South Africa’s largest existing fuel filling station forecourt networks.

Viewing the championship as a prime opportunity to promote its revamped fuel brand, Astron Energy sees the Polo Cup as an ideal platform.

Thayuri Moodley, head of marketing at Astron Energy, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the Polo Cup's significance as a competitive arena for young racing talent in South Africa.

Mike Rowe, head of Volkswagen Driving Experience, welcomed Astron Energy's involvement as the Polo Cup's title sponsor, anticipating the positive impact it would bring to the championship, which is now entering its 28th year.

The 2024 Astron Energy Polo Cup will be integrated into the South African National Championship Extreme Festival, spanning seven rounds across various locations in the country. The season will kick off at Killarney in Cape Town in March, with the champion earning a drive in a SupaCup Polo in the 2025 SATC SupaCup championship.

READ MORE:

Alpine appoint three technical directors after more departures

Renault-owned Alpine announced another managerial shake-up on Monday with three new bosses replacing technical director Matt Harman and aerodynamics ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Kyle Larson holds off Tyler Reddick to win in Las Vegas

Kyle Larson managed to double-down at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Motoring
10 hours ago

Electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 smashes lap records at Mount Panorama

At the recent Thrifty Bathurst 500 event held at Mount Panorama, the Ford Performance SuperVan 4.2 achieved a notable feat by setting three lap ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Astron Energy confirmed as VW Polo Cup title sponsor Motorsport
  2. Alpine appoint three technical directors after more departures Motorsport
  3. Why the new BMW 5 Series is a lush and sophisticated cruiser Motoring
  4. Fill up: Fuel price increases hit on Wednesday news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein