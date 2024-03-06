Motorsport

Bell follows Alpine F1 exodus and moves to Aston Martin

06 March 2024 - 16:37 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alpine started the season in Bahrain with both cars on the back row of the grid and Esteban Ocon (pictured) and Pierre Gasly finished 17th and 18th in the race.
Alpine started the season in Bahrain with both cars on the back row of the grid and Esteban Ocon (pictured) and Pierre Gasly finished 17th and 18th in the race.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Former Renault technical director Bob Bell has left the Alpine Formula One team, where he had an advisory role, and joined rivals Aston Martin as technical executive director.

The move reunites the 65-year-old with Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who won two world championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and joined Aston Martin from Renault-owned Alpine last season.

Bell has been effectively part time at Alpine since 2018 but will report to team boss Mike Krack at Aston Martin in a new senior leadership role with overall responsibility for technical, engineering and performance functions.

"This is a key appointment to ensure we are optimising everything we do as a team and focusing on the right performance areas," Krack said in a statement.

Bell, who has also worked for McLaren and Mercedes, is the latest in a lengthening list of experienced staff to leave Enstone-based Alpine.

In the space of two weeks last summer, an entire top tier left Alpine — chief executive Laurent Rossi, principal Otmar Szafnauer, sporting director Alan Permane and chief technical officer Pat Fry.

Former racing director Davide Brivio departed at the end of December and returned to MotoGP while technical director Matt Harman and aerodynamics head Dirk de Beer went this month.

Alpine started the season in Bahrain with both cars on the back row of the grid, and Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished 17th and 18th in the race.

The team fell from fourth in 2022 to sixth overall last season and are bottom of the standings.

FIA says it is looking into whistleblower allegations

The president of Formula One's governing body, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, faced accusations on Tuesday that he had sought to prevent circuit approval for ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Bagnaia eyes third championship on the trot but Marquez has other plans

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia goes into the 2024 season as the clear MotoGP championship favourite seeking to become the first rider since Marc Marquez ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Gehard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered almost three decades later

A Ferrari Testarossa sports car stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger during the 1995 San Marino Grand Prix weekend has been ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bell follows Alpine F1 exodus and moves to Aston Martin Motorsport
  2. Bagnaia eyes third championship on the trot but Marquez has other plans Motorsport
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Minor gremlins strike our Ford Ranger Wildtrak X Motoring
  4. Jamie Chadwick takes grassroots approach to boost female participation in ... Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

South Africa says force should be used to break Israel blockade on Gaza aid
US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials