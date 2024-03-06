When police in Welkom arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a woman at a mall on Monday, it turned out the man was also wanted for a rape committed last year.
While attending a meeting, a Welkom K9 commander received a distress call about a possible bank robbery at a mall in Welkom.
“The officer reacted to the information and mobilised all required units. Upon arrival at the mall, police discovered it was an argument between a couple in the bank and the man was allegedly seen assaulting a 28-year-old woman,” Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said
The man was arrested for assault and taken to Welkom police station.
“Preliminary investigations revealed the man is a wanted suspect and a warrant for his arrest for the alleged rape in Welkom in January 2023 was issued. The suspect was arrested and detained for assault and rape.”
Man wanted for rape arrested after assault report at Welkom mall
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
When police in Welkom arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a woman at a mall on Monday, it turned out the man was also wanted for a rape committed last year.
While attending a meeting, a Welkom K9 commander received a distress call about a possible bank robbery at a mall in Welkom.
“The officer reacted to the information and mobilised all required units. Upon arrival at the mall, police discovered it was an argument between a couple in the bank and the man was allegedly seen assaulting a 28-year-old woman,” Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said
The man was arrested for assault and taken to Welkom police station.
“Preliminary investigations revealed the man is a wanted suspect and a warrant for his arrest for the alleged rape in Welkom in January 2023 was issued. The suspect was arrested and detained for assault and rape.”
