Motorsport

Sargeant withdrawn from Australian Grand Prix so Albon can race

22 March 2024 - 12:07 By MOTORING REPORTER
Alex Albon gets a second chance to compete at this weekend's Australian GP thanks to his teammate.
Alex Albon gets a second chance to compete at this weekend's Australian GP thanks to his teammate.
Image: Reuters

Williams Formula One driver Logan Sargeant will miss Sunday's Australian Grand Prix after having to give up his car to teammate Alex Albon, who crashed in Friday practice and was unable to switch to a spare.

"Because a third chassis is unavailable, the team can confirm it has taken the decision for Alex to compete for the remainder of the weekend in the chassis Logan Sargeant drove in FP1 and FP2," the team said.

The session was halted in the last 20 minutes with a red flag when Albon locked up and took a heavy shunt into the barrier at turn six, wrecking his car before it rolled to a stop at turn eight.

It came a year after Albon crashed at the same turn on race day, triggering one of three red flags.

With debris strewn along a long section of the track, Albon walked away from his car and apologised on the team radio.

