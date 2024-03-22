Politics

POLL | Do you think Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be successfully prosecuted?

22 March 2024 - 11:59 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has taken special leave. File photo.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has taken special leave. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The justice system has often left a lot to be desired when it comes to the successful prosecution and conviction of those accused of wrongdoing. It is therefore no surprise many are sceptical that corruption allegations against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be tried in a satisfactory manner.

The speaker has taken special leave after the Investigating Directorate raided her Johannesburg home on Tuesday.  They found home renovation documents that seem to support claims made by defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who alleged Mapisa-Nqakula solicited up to R2.3m in cash bribes as payment for department of defence contracts.

The amounts in the invoices were not far from the amount Ntsondwa-Ndhovu alleged was solicited by the former defence minister.

The latest news comes as speculation was high that Mapisa-Nqakula was set to hand herself to authorities on Friday, three days after the search and seizure operation at her home. The Mail & Guardian reported on Thursday that her arrest was in connection with the criminal investigation.

Mapisa-Nqakula challenges search and seizure at her Bruma home

Embattled National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's office on Friday indicated she had filed court papers challenging the search and ...
News
5 hours ago

The state capture inquiry chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo heard testimony from officials in the government and at state-owned enterprises about malfeasance and corruption that allegedly took place during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.

The National Prosecuting Authority has been dealt a few blows when it comes to the successful prosecution of those alleged to have a played a role in state capture. For example, former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko's high-profile case was struck off the roll by the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court last November due to unreasonable delays in the R2.2bn corruption case against Koko and other co-accused. The matter stands a chance of being re-enrolled later.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

DA tables motion of no confidence in embattled Mapisa-Nqakula

The DA wants parliament to remove embattled National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula from her position by way of a no confidence motion.
Politics
6 hours ago

POLL | Should Mapisa-Nqakula take precautionary leave?

Should National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula consider taking precautionary leave during the investigation into corruption allegations ...
Politics
2 days ago

Home renovation documents sink speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Home renovation documents found during an Investigating Directorate raid on speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's Johannesburg home appear to be crucial ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Embattled Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave

Embattled National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has taken special leave with immediate effect.
Politics
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Embattled Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave Politics
  2. Liquidators told FNB to stop payments as Zuma defaults on VBS loan Politics
  3. DA tables motion of no confidence in embattled Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  4. ‘This is just the beginning’: ANC plans more legal action against Zuma’s MK ... Politics
  5. IN PICS | Cops at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home as ID concludes probe into speaker Politics

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry