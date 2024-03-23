Motorsport

Leclerc fastest in final Australian GP practice

23 March 2024 - 08:00 By Reuters
Leclerc, who was also quickest in the second practice session on Friday, clocked 1:16:714 with his final flying lap around the street circuit, 0.02 seconds better than Red Bull's world champion, Max Verstappen.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the time sheets in the final free practice at the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Saturday in a minor boost before qualifying at Albert Park.

Leclerc, who was also quickest in the second practice session on Friday, clocked 1:16:714 seconds with his final flying lap around the street circuit, 0.02 seconds better than Red Bull's world champion, Max Verstappen.

Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz held the top spot with a fast, early time on medium tyres but ended up third-quickest ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who posted his best on soft tyres after initially struggling on the compound.

Hamilton's teammate Russell, who complained on the team radio of always finding Hamilton on flying laps, was fifth quickest.

Fernando Alonso was sixth for Aston Martin, ahead of Red Bull's seventh-placed Sergio Perez and McLaren's eight-quickest Oscar Piastri.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll had the ninth-fastest time, and McLaren's Lando Norris rounded out the top 10.

Alex Albon, swapped into Williams teammate Logan Sargeant's car after wrecking his own during Friday practice, had a small skid at turn nine and complained that his rear tyres were “totally gone”.

The car was otherwise unscathed, though, as he finished with the 13th fastest lap.

