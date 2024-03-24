Motorsport

Loose wheelnut costs Sauber points and €5,000

24 March 2024 - 17:15 By Reuters
A loose wheelnut from Valtteri Bottas's car cost Sauber their first points of the season and a €5,000 (about R102,705) fine at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after it came out of the tyre gun and rolled into the active pitlane.
Image: Hasan Bratic/Anadolu via Getty Images
Image: Hasan Bratic/Anadolu via Getty Images

A loose wheelnut from Valtteri Bottas's car cost Sauber their first points of the season and a €5,000 (R102,705) fine at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after it came out of the tyre gun and rolled into the active pitlane.

The incident was the latest in a series of pitlane problems for the Swiss team who will become the Audi factory outfit from 2026.

It was the third race in succession that Sauber had suffered pit stop issues, with Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou losing time in Bahrain with a cross-threaded nut and Bottas in Saudi Arabia.

“We had implemented mitigation measures for our pit stop issue, something that has improved the situation but, as we have seen, not completely solved the problem,” said team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

“What happened to Valtteri is a slightly different, but linked, issue compared to what happened in Bahrain or Saudi Arabia but one for which we paid a really high price and that completely ruined Valtteri’s race.”

Bottas said it was clear the team still had work to do.

“It’s never great to see a good race come to nothing: it’s frustrating as, until the pit stop, things were going really well,” he added.

“What we have done so far has reduced the incidence a lot, but the risk is still there as we have seen today.

“There’s an element of bad luck there, and there’s nothing the pit crew could have done differently, it’s a technical issue that needs to be solved.”

Racing director Xevi Pujolar said the changes made since Jeddah were not to blame.

Race stewards found the team had “lost control of a wheel nut during a pit stop causing a potentially dangerous condition in the pit lane during the race.”

Vinales wins Portuguese Grand Prix sprint, Marquez takes second

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales claimed the first sprint victory of his career at the Portuguese Grand Prix, taking the chequered flag ahead of Marc ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari's Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in a triumphant return two weeks after appendicitis surgery as Red Bull's world ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Wolff says catching Red Bull in the short term is an illusion

Mercedes endured their worst qualifying session of the season at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, leaving seven-time world champion Lewis ...
Motoring
1 day ago
