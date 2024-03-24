South Africa

IN PICS | Reptile lovers marvel at creatures at KZN expo

24 March 2024 - 15:57 By Sandile Ndlovu
Zandrie Pretorius holding the world's first "moth" ball python at the Durban Reptile Expo in Pinetown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

There were big and small snakes, spiders, lizards, chameleons and other species on display and for sale at the KZN Reptile Expo on Saturday. The expo at the Gelofte school in Pinetown was hosted by Northcoast Constrictors.

Among the reptiles on display was what is believed to be the world's first “moth” ball python. The male snake, bred from banana pastel spider and axanthic ball pythons, was on sale for R5,000. 

A major attraction at the show was a VPI axanthic clown ball python which was selling for R35,000. 

A reptile lover holding a snake in their hands to experience what it feels like.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Excited children taking turns at holding the snakes on display.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Enthusiasts who attended had an opportunity to hold and stroke the reptiles and amphibians.

One of the organisers, Tim Korb from TJK Reptiles, said “the turnout was amazing”. He promised a bigger and better expo next year.

TimesLIVE

