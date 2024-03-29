Motorsport

Hyundai's Neuville takes early lead in Safari Rally Kenya

29 March 2024 - 08:33 By Reuters
Neuville leads Toyota's Elfyn Evans by three points in the championship but has failed to finish in Kenya in two of his three previous attempts.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Hyundai's world championship leader Thierry Neuville took the early lead in Safari Rally Kenya on Thursday after winning the 4.84km opening Kasarani stage near Nairobi.

The rally proper starts on Friday, with six stages around Lake Naivasha to the northwest of the capital, and Neuville will go into it leading Estonian team mate Ott Tanak by 0.1 of a second.

Toyota's reigning double world champion Kalle Rovanpera was in third place and 0.8 off the pace after the stage which featured side-by-side heats.

The Finn is making his second start of what will be only a part-time season for him.

“This event is always a compromise between trying to be quick and keeping it safe, but I think we are in a good place,” he said.

“Our fingers are crossed that, this time, we can get through without any technical problems or mistakes,” he said. “I think we are well prepared, and I am feeling good in the car, so it's always good to start a rally like this.”

