Red Bull F1 drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda went head-to-head in an exciting lifeguard Grand Prix held on Melbourne's Hampton beach in Australia.
Hosted by local Red Bull Athletes, Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and world number one surfer Molly Picklum, the event saw the Oracle Red Bull Racing duo of Verstappen and Perez battle against the Visa Cash App RB pairing of Ricciardo and Tsunoda.
The object of the lifeguard Grand Prix was simple: race a Can-Am Commander down the beach and then stop to attach a Sea-Doo RXT-X jet-ski. The team that could do this and return to the start/finish line in the least amount of time would be declared the winners.
Hit the play button to see how it unfolded.
WATCH | Red Bull F1 drivers go head-to-head in lifeguard Grand Prix
