Motorsport

Vinales reigns supreme to win eventful Grand Prix of the Americas

14 April 2024 - 22:17 By Reuters
Vinales became the first rider to win a Sunday race with three different manufacturers -- having won with Suzuki and Yamaha in the past -- taking the chequered flag in an eventful race that had several lead changes.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales completed the perfect weekend at the Grand Prix of the Americas when the polesitter and sprint winner claimed victory in Sunday's race despite dropping outside the top 10 on the opening lap after a poor start.

Vinales became the first rider to win a Sunday race with three different manufacturers -- having won with Suzuki and Yamaha in the past -- taking the chequered flag in an eventful race that had several lead changes.

Red Bull GasGas Tech3's 19-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta finished took the lead on two different occasions but he finished second to become the youngest rider to take back-to-back podiums while Ducati's Enea Bastianini was third.

Championship leader Jorge Martin finished fourth to see his lead in the riders' standings cut down to 21 points while reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was fifth. 

South Africa's Brad Binder finished ninth.

