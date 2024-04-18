Aston Martin were concerned the intensity of Formula One's 24-race calendar might lead Fernando Alonso to call it a day instead of signing a contract extension for at least two more years, team principal Mike Krack said on Thursday.
The 42-year-old double world champion, whose new deal was announced last week, has been instrumental to the British-based team's march up the grid after Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll took control in 2018.
“When you see how [Alonso] is working, when he is there, how he is interacting, you see there is only 100%. When he says there is no life around that, it is true,” Krack said.
“Considering I had some concerns that he was going to say, 'You know? I want to do something else with my life' and I was happy to see he loves Formula One more than private life.”
Alonso moved to Aston Martin for the 2023 season from Alpine and secured six podium finishes for his new team.
Targeting at least one more world championship before retiring, Alonso's name had been in the mix for a seat at Mercedes for 2025, after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari, or champions Red Bull.
Aston Martin feared Alonso might have quit F1 over calendar, says Krack
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images
Aston Martin were concerned the intensity of Formula One's 24-race calendar might lead Fernando Alonso to call it a day instead of signing a contract extension for at least two more years, team principal Mike Krack said on Thursday.
The 42-year-old double world champion, whose new deal was announced last week, has been instrumental to the British-based team's march up the grid after Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll took control in 2018.
“When you see how [Alonso] is working, when he is there, how he is interacting, you see there is only 100%. When he says there is no life around that, it is true,” Krack said.
“Considering I had some concerns that he was going to say, 'You know? I want to do something else with my life' and I was happy to see he loves Formula One more than private life.”
Alonso moved to Aston Martin for the 2023 season from Alpine and secured six podium finishes for his new team.
Targeting at least one more world championship before retiring, Alonso's name had been in the mix for a seat at Mercedes for 2025, after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari, or champions Red Bull.
Why F1 faces a fresh challenge on its return to China
Krack attributed Alonso's decision to stay with Aston Martin to his belief in the project, with the team having an exclusive Honda engine supply deal from 2026.
“What we have here is [Alonso's] desire and passion and even rage to win,” Krack said. “Which many drivers at this stage of their career do not have.”
Alonso's decision to stay with Aston Martin narrows the options available to others looking for a drive for 2025, with Stroll's son Lance the Spaniard's current teammate.
“Aston Martin is Lance's home, we know that, and the whole project has always been around him,” Krack said with regard to the Canadian driver's future.
“We look for continuity. I have always said that is important.”
In comments at a press conference before Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, Alonso praised his teammate for sometimes being “more sensitive to things which is important for the team” in car set-up.
“The analysis that Lance can reach and can feed back to the team is crucial to us and to improve the car,” he added.
READ MORE:
Leclerc says Sainz is doing a better job than him
Chinese fans hope Zhou can step up and deliver at home Grand Prix
Australia to host first race of 2025 Formula One season
Aston Martin re-signs Fernando Alonso through 2026
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos