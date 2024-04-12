Motorsport

Australia to host first race of 2025 Formula One season

12 April 2024 - 13:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 2025 Australian Grand Prix will be the Formula One season-opener for the first time in six years instead of the Gulf region after the FIA released next year's calendar on Friday.
The 2025 Australian Grand Prix will be the Formula One season-opener for the first time in six years instead of the Gulf region after the FIA released next year's calendar on Friday.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix will be the Formula One season-opener for the first time in six years instead of Bahrain after the sport's governing body (FIA) released next year's calendar on Friday.

The 24-race season will start on March 16 in Melbourne and end on December 7 in Abu Dhabi as Formula One celebrates the 75th anniversary of its world championship.

The Bahrain Grand Prix has been the opening race of the season since 2021 while the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been the second race on the calendar since 2022.

Formula One did not race at Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will now host the opening race instead of the Middle East kingdom due to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan falling in March next year.

The first European race will take place in Imola in May as part of a triple-header which also includes Monaco and Spain in back-to-back weekends.

“We're grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners and the related national sporting authorities for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula One,” FI president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

No one is going to catch Verstappen this year, says Wolff

No Formula One driver will be able to compete with Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen this year, Toto Wolff, team boss of their closest ...
Motoring
5 days ago

“I also pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula One with incredible enthusiasm.”

The testing schedule and sprint calendar are to be announced later.

The current season has sprints at six Grands Prix — China, Miami, Austria, US (Austin), Brazil and Qatar.

FORMULA ONE 2025 CALENDAR

  • March 14-16: Australian Grand Prix — Melbourne;
  • March 21-23: Chinese Grand Prix — Shanghai;
  • April 4-6: Japanese Grand Prix — Suzuka;
  • April 11-13: Bahrain Grand Prix — Sakhir;
  • April 18-20: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — Jeddah;
  • May 2-4: Miami Grand Prix — Florida;
  • May 16-18: Emilia Romagna — Imola;
  • May 23-25: Monaco Grand Prix — Monaco;
  • May 30 — June 1: Spanish Grand Prix — Barcelona;
  • June 13-15: Canadian Grand Prix — Montreal;
  • June 27-29: Austrian Grand Prix — Spielberg;
  • July 4-6: Britigh Grand Prix — Silverstone;
  • July 25-27: Belgian Grand Prix — Spa;
  • August 1-3: Hungarian Grand Prix — Budapest;
  • August 29-31: Dutch Grand Prix — Zandvoort;
  • September 5-7: Italian Grand Prix — Monza;
  • September 19-21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix — Baku;
  • October 3-5: Singapore Grand Prix — Singapore;
  • October 17-19: US Grand Prix — Austin;
  • October 24-26: Mexican Grand Prix — Mexico City;
  • November 7-9: Brazil Grand Prix — Sao Paulo;
  • November 20-22: Las Vegas Grand Prix — Las Vegas;
  • November 28-30: Qatar Grand Prix — Lusail; and
  • December 5-7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — Yas Marina.

 

READ MORE:

Aston Martin re-signs Fernando Alonso through 2026

Aston Martin signed two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso through the end of the 2026 season on Thursday.
Motoring
14 hours ago

Seventh Festival of Motoring speeding into Kyalami this August

The annual Festival of Motoring is scheduled to return to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1. The event promises to offer a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen questions wisdom of Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

World champion Max Verstappen has questioned the wisdom of throwing Formula One drivers into a sprint weekend on their return to Shanghai ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 10 used hybrids with the lowest CO2 emissions Features
  2. Australia to host first race of 2025 Formula One season Motorsport
  3. Joburg Chef Wandile joins Mercedes-Benz 'Friends of The Brand' family news
  4. Ferrari Roma Spider scoops best design award news
  5. New Ford Tourneo touches down in South Africa New Models

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial