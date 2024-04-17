Motorsport

Ford unveils new Ranger off-road racer to defend SARRC title

18 April 2024 - 11:03
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The racing version of SA’s best-selling double cab will debut in this weekend’s season-opening Nkomazi 400 race.
Image: Supplied

Ford has unveiled a comprehensively redeveloped Ranger to compete in South Africa's off-road racing national championship this year.

The race vehicles are designed and built by Pietermaritzburg-based Neil Woolridge Motorsport (NWM), which aims to defend the class and overall titles it won in last year’s South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC).

The revamped vehicle features bold new styling based on the latest-generation Ranger, South Africa's best-selling double cab bakkie. The bodywork looks aggressive but is highly functional, introducing a wide range of aerodynamic, cooling and packaging enhancements, said Woolridge.

Under the skin improvements on the suspension and drivetrain aim to maximise performance and reliability in the toughest off-road racing conditions.

Performance from the twin-turbocharged 3.5l V6 EcoBoost engine is largely unchanged, delivering peak power of 265kW and a top speed limited to 170km/h based on FIA regulations.

Shell has come on board as the team’s principal sponsor for 2024.

The NWM Ford Rally-Raid Team will again field two entries in the SARRC production vehicle championship, with reigning champions Gareth Woolridge and navigator Boyd Dreyer in the #200 Ranger, and teammates Lance Woolridge and Kenny Gilbert in the #234 Ranger.

The opening round of the six-event championship is the Nkomazi 400 in Malalane, Mpumalanga, on April 19 and 20.

