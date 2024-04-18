news

Tata to use new $1bn plant to make Jaguar Land Rover cars: sources

18 April 2024 - 11:00 By Reuters
India's Tata is planning to manufacture Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) luxury cars at a $1bn (R19.03bn) plant it is planning to build in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, two sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.

Tata announced plans to invest in a new plant in Tamil Nadu in March but did not give details on which models would be manufactured there.

The sources were not authorised to speak to media and declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear which JLR models will be built at the factory.

Tata, which acquired JLR in 2008, said it did not comment on “speculation”.

