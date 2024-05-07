Motorsport

Red Bull have taken 220 staff from Mercedes, says Christian Horner

07 May 2024 - 20:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has responded to claims staff were increasingly looking to leave his team by saying the Formula One champions have so far taken 220 from rivals Mercedes.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has responded to claims staff were increasingly looking to leave his team by saying the Formula One champions have so far taken 220 from rivals Mercedes.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has responded to claims staff were increasingly looking to leave his team by saying the Formula One champions have so far taken 220 from rivals Mercedes.

Dominant Red Bull have been unsettled by allegations against Horner of misconduct towards a female employee, which the boss has denied and been cleared of.

Star designer Adrian Newey has announced he is leaving next year and McLaren boss Zak Brown told reporters at the weekend's Miami Grand Prix that resumes were flying around and Newey was the first domino to fall.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who has been making overtures to Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen with Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton's seat to fill, said his team had “seen Red Bull CVs through all of the levels”.

Horner told reporters after Sunday's race, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking his first win, that there would always be movement between teams.

“I don’t know how many people we’ve employed from McLaren this year or how many people VCARB (Red Bull's RB sister team) have employed (from) Mercedes,” he added. “We’ve taken 220 people, 220 out of HPP (Mercedes AMG's High Performance Powertrains) into Red Bull Powertrains, so when we’re talking of losing people, I’d be a bit more worried about the 220 than maybe one or two CVs.”

Red Bull are building their own power train for 2026, when the sport undergoes a major engine rule change, with a major expansion at their Milton Keynes facility. 

Even Donald Trump celebrates Norris F1 victory in Miami

It was easy to root for the Brit after 110 grands prix without a victory
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Verstappen commits to Red Bull, but ‘never say never’

Ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, the world champion says performance, not money, drives him
Motoring
4 days ago

Thirty years on, fans pay tribute to Senna at Imola

Motor racing fans and politicians gathered at Italy's Imola circuit on Wednesday to pay tribute to triple world champion Ayrton Senna who was killed ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Miami GP sets F1 record for a live US television audience Motorsport
  2. Rolls-Royce presents new Cullinan Series II New Models
  3. Red Bull have taken 220 staff from Mercedes, says Christian Horner Motorsport
  4. DA seeks to allow importation of cheap used cars news
  5. ABT gives the Audi RS3 a power boost New Models

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped