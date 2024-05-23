Motorsport

Carlos Sainz 'no longer in the running' for Hamilton's Mercedes seat

23 May 2024 - 21:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Carlos Sainz is seeking clarity on his next move in the coming weeks.
Carlos Sainz is seeking clarity on his next move in the coming weeks.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz reportedly is no longer under consideration to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Sainz is seeking clarity on his next move in the coming weeks, but Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff continues to evaluate the performance of rising junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

“Why isn't Carlos Sainz going to Mercedes? That conversation has already been had as I understand it and the timescale Mercedes are working towards in terms of making their decision doesn't fit with what Carlos Sainz wants himself,” Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater said, per F1i.com. “He wants his contract situation sorted in the next few weeks rather than months.”

Max Verstappen has been the subject of constant rumours tied to Mercedes' second seat, but Red Bull repeatedly has dismissed them while Verstappen has said he intends to honour his contract that runs through 2028.

Several veteran drivers also have been mentioned as possible options to race alongside George Russell if Wolff looks for a one-year stopgap in 2025. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Antonelli is going through a rigorous private testing programme to get him familiarised with F1 speed and machinery.

“If Mercedes cannot get Verstappen, my understanding is Kimi Antonelli will have that seat next year,” Slater said. “That means you can discount some of the other names mentioned.

“Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon, even Valtteri Bottas. Kimi Antonelli only turns 18 in August but might he even be in F1 this year? There's that potential.

“However, he is in a position if Mercedes cannot get Verstappen to be driving alongside George Russell in 2025. That one probably not decided until August or September.”

Sainz is being replaced at Ferrari by the seven-time world champion Hamilton, whose move from Mercedes rocked the Formula 1 world in February. A three-time F1 race winner, Sainz has reportedly received an offer from Audi but may be holding out to see if Red Bull moves on from Sergio Perez after this season.

“It's been hot and cold, hot and cold, in terms of the signals he's been getting from Red Bull,” Slater said. “Is it in the balance?

“Interestingly I have heard that the point for Sainz's people is not (Red Bull director) Helmut Marko any more, it's now (team principal) Christian Horner. That could be good news for Perez. Perez has been supportive of Christian Horner during all of his issues. If you had to force me to put someone in that seat alongside Verstappen it would be Perez.”

Verstappen says McLaren's Lando Norris is in the championship mix

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen recognised Lando Norris as a growing title threat on Thursday after the McLaren driver's run of a win ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro will retire from MotoGP at end of the season

Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro will retire at the end of MotoGP's 2024 season, the Spaniard said on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Catalonia ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Is this the year Leclerc gets to end his Monaco 'jinx'?

Since the start of the championship in 1950, Formula One has not had a home winner of its showcase Monaco Grand Prix and Charles Leclerc has enjoyed ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Carlos Sainz 'no longer in the running' for Hamilton's Mercedes seat Motorsport
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | How much it costs to run a Suzuki Baleno Reviews
  3. Verstappen says McLaren's Lando Norris is in the championship mix Motorsport
  4. Kia shrugs off slowing EV demand to launch new EV3 electric SUV news
  5. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro will retire from MotoGP at end of the season Motorsport

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...