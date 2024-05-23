Motorsport

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro will retire from MotoGP at end of the season

23 May 2024 - 16:44 By Reuters
Aleix Espargaro made his MotoGP debut in 2009 and is riding in his 13th world championship campaign. He has achieved three wins, 11 podiums and five poles during his career.
Image: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro will retire at the end of MotoGP's 2024 season, the Spaniard said on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Catalonia Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old made his MotoGP debut in 2009 and is riding in his 13th world championship campaign. He achieved three wins, 11 podiums and five poles during his career.

Espargaro, who joined Aprilia in 2017 for a second stint after spells with Ducati, Forward Yamaha and Suzuki, won the Catalonia Grand Prix last season.

“I am very happy and proud, though it is never enough, but I am proud of how far I have come,” Espargaro told reporters. “Surely that child who debuted around here many years ago would be happy.”

