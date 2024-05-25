Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ended Max Verstappen's record-equalling run of Formula One pole positions by putting in a blistering qualifying lap at his home Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.
Red Bull's triple world champion Verstappen, who was chasing a ninth successive pole and eighth of the season, hit the wall and will line up only sixth.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri joined Leclerc on the front row with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris together on the second row.
Leclerc takes pole for Monaco GP as Verstappen hits the wall
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ended Max Verstappen's record-equalling run of Formula One pole positions by putting in a blistering qualifying lap at his home Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.
Red Bull's triple world champion Verstappen, who was chasing a ninth successive pole and eighth of the season, hit the wall and will line up only sixth.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri joined Leclerc on the front row with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris together on the second row.
READ MORE
Hamilton says a podium is less likely than learning Italian
F1 interested in second race in Southeast Asia
Carlos Sainz in talks with Williams: report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos