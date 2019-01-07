New Santa Fe gets more style and safety

Hyundai South Africa has introduced the fourth generation of its largest SUV, the Santa Fe, which involves a major restyle, extra space, and some refinement and safety upgrades.

For a brand that moves big numbers in other automotive segments, the Santa Fe has been a relatively slow seller in SA’s competitive big-SUV market that includes rivals like the Kia Sorento, Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Audi Q5, among others.

The anonymous styling did the third-generation Sante Fe few favours but, in a nod to the new “sensuous sportiness” Hyundai family look that was introduced in the recently-launched Kona, the newcomer is sculpted into a far more eye-catching shape with its slimmer front and rear lights and bolder “cascading” grille.

Under the guidance of Hyundai’s recently appointed chief designer Luc Donckerwolke (previously of Lamborghini fame), the large SUV now sports a more purposeful look with what Hyundai describes as having athletic muscles. The more handsome body perches atop a lengthened wheelbase that has liberated more space in the seven-seat interior of the 4.770m long vehicle.

The boot is now expanded to a very roomy 547l, and has a handy underfloor nook to stash the detachable cargo cover. All the seats in the middle and rear rows can fold flat to create a giant cargo-swallowing space of 1,625l. The third row is large enough for a pair of adults (just), and access to the third row is by means of a simple one-touch system that moves the middle seats forward.