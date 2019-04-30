Ford Everest gets added muscle and comfort

Ford SA has upgraded its Everest range with the advanced new 2.0-litre turbo diesel engines and 10-speed auto transmissions recently introduced to the Ranger bakkie line-up.

The seven-seater SUV also gets styling and suspension tweaks to keep it fresh against the rival Toyota Fortuner.

As with the Ranger, a new generation 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo with outputs of 157kW and 500Nm becomes the new flagship engine in the range, boasting 10kW and 30Nm more than the existing 3.2-litre TDCi five-cylinder engine.

It employs a twin turbocharger set-up to improve both low-end torque and high-end power, while reducing fuel consumption and emissions, and powers the Everest XLT 4x2 and 4x4 models, as well as the top-spec Everest Limited.

A new 2.0-litre Single Turbo with 132kW and 420Nm also joins the line up, offered in the mid-specced XLT 4x2 model.

Both engines are paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission, with a wider spread of ratios to improve fuel consumption. Ford says the Bi-Turbo engine with 10-speed gearbox is 9% more frugal than the 3.2 engine with the six-speed auto.

The new transmission allows selected gears to be locked out from the automatic shifting range, which can be beneficial when towing, driving in slippery conditions or climbing steep gradients. There’s also a sport mode to enhance the transmission’s response, and the driver can shift gears manually using buttons on the lever.

The existing 2.2 and 3.2-litre Duratorq TDCi engines continue to do duty in certain Everest models, paired with the existing six-speed automatic transmission.

Styling tweaks to Ford’s large SUV include a redesigned grille and bumper, a new 20-inch wheel available on the range-topping Everest Limited, and the introduction of a new body called diffused silver.

Inside, new design details and the use of more soft-touch materials give the cabin a richer feel. The Limited version is further glammed up with contrast stitching and shadow chrome finishes, perforated leather and high-quality paints.

As with the Ford Ranger, the Everest gets suspension upgrades to enhance ride quality and refinement, along with improved roll control and handling.