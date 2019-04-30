South Africa

Robbery at gunpoint was not inside Rhodesfield station, says Gautrain

30 April 2019 - 13:52 By Iavan Pijoos
Reports on social media about a robbery at Rhodesfield station were denied on Tuesday by a spokesperson for the Gautrain.

"It is not true, it hasn't happened on our train, bus or in our stations, that we can confirm," said Kesagee Nayager.

The crime air network initiative Reza tweeted earlier that a female had been robbed at gunpoint and assaulted at the station in Kempton Park.

Nayager said it was "very irresponsible" for the information to have been shared without being verified.

"We have responded to them and asked that they retract the statement."

Police could not immediately comment on the matter.

Reza said later, in an update on Twitter, that a woman was allegedly robbed, shot at and assaulted outside the station, as she approached her car in the street.

