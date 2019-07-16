Toyota reveals price of new Supra

There's a lot of excitement about the return of the Supra in SA this week, and Toyota has revealed the price.

The two-door, two-seater coupe will be sold in three versions all powered by BMW's 3-litre straight six turbo engine with outputs of 250kW and 500Nm.

The new Supra is based on the new BMW Z4 in a collaboration between the Japanese and German carmakers.

The Supra line up begins with the Track model selling for R953,000, moving up to R1,072,300 for the higher-specced GR version, and R1,072,000 for the GR Matte Grey edition.

For comparison, the BMW Z4 is priced at R1,036,699 for the M40i model (which uses the same 3-litre turbo engine), but the Z4’s also available in a 2.0-litre four-cylinder version for R759,442.

Conceived as a sports car in its purest form, the new Toyota Supra builds on the heritage of Toyota's past Supra generations and the 2000GT sports car with its classic layout of a front-mounted, straight-six engine driving the rear wheels.

A 50:50 front to rear weight split gives the Supra the handling manners to thrill enthusiast drivers, and to aid cornering traction the active differential operates both when accelerating and decelerating and can seamlessly adjust from zero to full 100% lock.

The car has a Sports mode that changes the engine sound and response, shift pattern, damping, steering and active differential. The vehicle stability control has a special "track" setting that can be selected, reducing the level of system intervention.

We're attending the Supra's media launch this week, so look out for our driving impressions.