New Models

Suzuki reveals prices and specs of its hotter new Swift Sport

New-generation hatch gets a turbo engine with a lot more torque

30 July 2019 - 14:52 By Motoring Reporter
The Swift Sport gets turbo power for the first time.
The Swift Sport gets turbo power for the first time.
Image: Netcarshow

Suzuki has revealed the pricing and details of the new third-generation Swift Sport which is being launched in SA this week.

The new "warm hatch" version of the compact hatchback has ditched its normally aspirated 1.6-litre engine in favour of a 1.4 turbo Boosterjet engine packing outputs of 103kW and 230Nm.

The power is marginally up from the previous 100kW but the new engine gets a whopping torque boost, up from the former 160Nm.

The car is also 80kg lighter with a kerb weight of just 970kg. All this makes it capable of a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 8.0 seconds and a top speed of 205km/h.

The Swift Sport gains beefed-up suspension and a racy body kit, and inside it’s set apart by sports seats, red inlays, a flat-bottomed steering wheel as well as additional gauges for boost and oil temperature.

Power is transmitted to the front wheels via either a six-speed manual or six-speed auto gearbox.

Prices are R315,900 for the manual and R335,900 for the auto, which include a five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.

We’re attending the Swift Sport launch this week, so stay tuned for driving impressions.

Prices start at R315,900 for the Swift Sport manual.
Prices start at R315,900 for the Swift Sport manual.
Image: Netcarshow

MORE

Opel Corsa GSi: the go doesn't quite match the show

Opel's latest lukewarm hatch offering is rather curious. We answer your pressing questions about it
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Porsche unveils a baseline 911 Carrera

Sports car gets a detuned engine but is still capable of an impressive 293km/h
Motoring
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  2. South Africans choose cheaper - and older - cars amid cash crunch news
  3. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features
  4. Sick Lewis Hamilton aims to sleep off Hockenheim disappointment Motorsport
  5. Sylvester Stallone's 1965 Ford Mustang is up for auction news

Latest Videos

Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
X