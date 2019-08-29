NEW MODELS | Trailblazing new Mercedes GLE brings more tech

The Mercedes-Benz M-Class was a trailblazer of the large SUV category when it was launched in 1997, and it inspired everyone from Audi (Q7) to Volvo (XC90) to introduce luxury dirt-duellers of their own.

Having sold more than 2-million units worldwide thus far, the all-terrain Benz has arrived in SA in its latest fourth-generation iteration, albeit now wearing the GLE badge that was introduced in 2016 as part of Mercedes’ new naming convention. If you’re a little rusty on how that works, the GLE sits above the compact GLA and the midsized GLC in Merc’s SUV line-up, and below the supersized GLS, while the boxy Gelandewagen fills its own niche as the adventurous iconoclast of the family.

Behind the large three-pointed star on the new GLE’s grille is an SUV that is reborn with new styling and a host of innovations, driver assistance systems that further increase safety, and an interior that’s more spacious and comfortable — with a third seat row available on request.

The infotainment system lays on larger screens and introduces gesture control which detects hand and arm movements to assist with control functions.

The GLE initially goes on sale in two diesel derivatives and one petrol model, all offered in 4Matic all-wheel drive. The six-cylinder 3.0l petrol engine in the GLE 450 is electrified with 48V technology and produces 270kW and 500Nm of torque, with a further 250Nm available via EQ Boost over short periods. The integrated starter/alternator is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost or energy recuperation, while allowing fuel savings.

Installed in the GLE 400 d is a six-cylinder 3.0 turbo diesel that sends 243kW and 700Nm to all four wheels.

Also available at launch is the four-cylinder GLE 300 d 4MATIC with 180kW and 500Nm on offer from its 2.0 turbo diesel engine.

All variants shift power to the wheels via 9G-Tronic automatic transmissions. In the GLE 300 d the 4Matic all-wheel drive is transmitted in a fixed 50/50 front to rear ratio, while the two six-cylinder models have an electronically controlled multidisc clutch that allows a variable transfer of drive torque from 0-100% between the axles.

For owners wishing to do some real trailblazing, optionally available is an off-road transfer case which offers low range and an automatic locking effect.

The GLE is equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system. As standard it includes a large screen cockpit as 31.2 cm screens arranged next to each other for a widescreen digital scene that comes straight out of sci-fi movies.