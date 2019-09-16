African car brand Mureza to debut Prim8 crossover at Joburg expo
Say hello to Mureza, a new African car company that will make its South African debut at the Automechanika Johannesburg expo, which kicks off on Wednesday.
The company initially has a joint venture with the SAIPA Group in Iran for platform-sharing and the supply of some major components, but according to an official press release its ultimate long-term objective is "to design and manufacture vehicles in Africa for African drivers".
The first car they plan to bring to market will be called the Prim8 (that's pronounced primate): a crossover/hatchback that will be assembled initially from semi-knocked down (SKD) kits in the Automotive Supplier Park in Rosslyn, Pretoria, and later at the Willowvale assembly plant in Zimbabwe and the former Hyundai plant in Botswana.
The new business is being backed by funders in the United Arab Emirates.
The Prim8 will apparently make use of a 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 87kW and drives the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or CVT transmission. The target is to offer the fully equipped top model at between R180,000 and R200,000.
The specification of the top model is said to include keyless entry, seven-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satnav, reversing camera, cruise control, parking sensors, audio system, air conditioning, four airbags, electronic stability control, ABS brakes and tyre pressure monitoring. A three-year warranty will also form part of the package.
Mureza also has plans to build a half-ton bakkie, sedan and high-riding mini-SUV.