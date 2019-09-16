African car brand Mureza to debut Prim8 crossover at Joburg expo

Say hello to Mureza, a new African car company that will make its South African debut at the Automechanika Johannesburg expo, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The company initially has a joint venture with the SAIPA Group in Iran for platform-sharing and the supply of some major components, but according to an official press release its ultimate long-term objective is "to design and manufacture vehicles in Africa for African drivers".

The first car they plan to bring to market will be called the Prim8 (that's pronounced primate): a crossover/hatchback that will be assembled initially from semi-knocked down (SKD) kits in the Automotive Supplier Park in Rosslyn, Pretoria, and later at the Willowvale assembly plant in Zimbabwe and the former Hyundai plant in Botswana.