New Models

African car brand Mureza to debut Prim8 crossover at Joburg expo

16 September 2019 - 18:07 By Motoring Reporter
The new Mureza Prim8 will be made in Africa "for African drivers".
The new Mureza Prim8 will be made in Africa "for African drivers".
Image: Supplied

Say hello to Mureza, a new African car company that will make its South African debut at the Automechanika Johannesburg expo, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The company initially has a joint venture with the SAIPA Group in Iran for platform-sharing and the supply of some major components, but according to an official press release its ultimate long-term objective is "to design and manufacture vehicles in Africa for African drivers".

The first car they plan to bring to market will be called the Prim8 (that's pronounced primate): a crossover/hatchback that will be assembled initially from semi-knocked down (SKD) kits in the Automotive Supplier Park in Rosslyn, Pretoria, and later at the Willowvale assembly plant in Zimbabwe and the former Hyundai plant in Botswana.

The new Mureza Prim8 will debut at Automechanika Johannesburg this week.
The new Mureza Prim8 will debut at Automechanika Johannesburg this week.
Image: Supplied

The new business is being backed by funders in the United Arab Emirates.

The Prim8 will apparently make use of a 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 87kW and drives the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or CVT transmission. The target is to offer the fully equipped top model at between R180,000 and R200,000.

The specification of the top model is said to include keyless entry, seven-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satnav, reversing camera, cruise control, parking sensors, audio system, air conditioning, four airbags, electronic stability control, ABS brakes and tyre pressure monitoring. A three-year warranty will also form part of the package. 

Mureza also has plans to build a half-ton bakkie, sedan and high-riding mini-SUV.

MORE:

PODCAST | The sweet sound of speed

In this episode, the Cargumentative team is tasked with choosing their best-sounding racing cars of all time.
Motoring
6 hours ago

These are the top five best-selling cars of all time

We take a look at the most popular cars on a global scale according to sales figures
Motoring
8 hours ago

In Ethiopia, busted VW Beetles 'pimped out' for hip youth

When Robel Wolde bought a beat-up 1967 Volkswagen Beetle from a friend for 50,000 Ethiopian birr (about 1,540 euros, $1,700), it marked the start of ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  2. Toyota is the most hijacked car in SA news
  3. Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker Features
  4. BATTLE OF THE CLONES: 2019 BMW Z4 vs Toyota GR Supra Reviews
  5. These are the top five best-selling cars of all time Features

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
'Dros rapist' found guilty of raping seven-year-old
X