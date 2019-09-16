SANParks workers to strike on Friday over wage dispute

SANParks employees are expected to embark on a nationwide strike this week following unresolved wage negotiations, the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) said.

Nupsaw, joined by the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa), said they planned to protest at the Kruger National Park's Paul Kruger Gate on Friday September 20.

Nupsaw spokesperson Kagiso Makoe said they would embark on the strike after the employer was not willing to "meet the recommendation by the Commission of Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) of giving its Nupsaw members a wage increase of 8% as of April 1".

Makoe said they had demanded a 11.5% adjustment of salaries in order for it to be market-related.