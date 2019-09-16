South Africa

SANParks workers to strike on Friday over wage dispute

16 September 2019 - 16:53 By IAVAN PIJOOS
SANParks workers are expected to embark on a nationwide strike on Friday.
SANParks workers are expected to embark on a nationwide strike on Friday.
Image: Chris Kastern ‏via Twitter

SANParks employees are expected to embark on a nationwide strike this week following unresolved wage negotiations, the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) said.

Nupsaw, joined by the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa), said they planned to protest at the Kruger National Park's Paul Kruger Gate on Friday September 20.

Nupsaw spokesperson Kagiso Makoe said they would embark on the strike after the employer was not willing to "meet the recommendation by the Commission of Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) of giving its Nupsaw members a wage increase of 8% as of April 1".

Makoe said they had demanded a 11.5% adjustment of salaries in order for it to be market-related.

Three unions representing 5,000 workers lock horns with SANParks

Three unions representing about 5000 workers at SANParks have declared a dispute with the employer following failure to reach an agreement on wage ...
News
1 month ago

According to Makoe, SANParks was offering 6%, plus 1% from June 1 and another 1% as of October 1. It was also not willing to grant the members the standardised 8%, which unions came down to.

"We believe that this offer is totally unfair, following the hours, Sundays and public holidays that our members have to work," said Makoe.

SANParks confirmed the strike, saying contingency plans had been put in place to avoid disruptions for guests.

"Guests are requested to note that the one-day protest action will be focused at the Paul Kruger Gate, where management will receive a memorandum of grievances from organised labour," it said in a statement.

"All other entrance gates to the Kruger National Park and other parks will be operational as normal. It is for this reason that guests are advised not to cancel any bookings as a consequence of a one-day planned protest action announced by the two unions."

READ MORE:

Kruger National Park faces delays as workers fail to report for duty

South African National Parks' (SANParks) management said there had been no disruptions at the Kruger National Park on Sunday amid a rumoured strike ...
News
2 months ago

Rhino poachers jailed and fined for Kruger park incursions

SANParks has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of three men linked to rhino poaching in the Kruger National Park.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Police ignore rape of girl, 3, for four days News
  2. Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead News
  3. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
'Dros rapist' found guilty of raping seven-year-old
X