SANParks workers to strike on Friday over wage dispute
SANParks employees are expected to embark on a nationwide strike this week following unresolved wage negotiations, the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) said.
Nupsaw, joined by the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa), said they planned to protest at the Kruger National Park's Paul Kruger Gate on Friday September 20.
Nupsaw spokesperson Kagiso Makoe said they would embark on the strike after the employer was not willing to "meet the recommendation by the Commission of Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) of giving its Nupsaw members a wage increase of 8% as of April 1".
Makoe said they had demanded a 11.5% adjustment of salaries in order for it to be market-related.
According to Makoe, SANParks was offering 6%, plus 1% from June 1 and another 1% as of October 1. It was also not willing to grant the members the standardised 8%, which unions came down to.
"We believe that this offer is totally unfair, following the hours, Sundays and public holidays that our members have to work," said Makoe.
SANParks confirmed the strike, saying contingency plans had been put in place to avoid disruptions for guests.
"Guests are requested to note that the one-day protest action will be focused at the Paul Kruger Gate, where management will receive a memorandum of grievances from organised labour," it said in a statement.
"All other entrance gates to the Kruger National Park and other parks will be operational as normal. It is for this reason that guests are advised not to cancel any bookings as a consequence of a one-day planned protest action announced by the two unions."