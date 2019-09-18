Volkswagen announces pricing and specs for its new T-Cross

The Volkswagen T-Cross in now available in SA. Based upon the popular Polo hatchback this compact SUV is basically a smaller and more affordable alternative to its Tiguan sibling.

At launch the T-Cross will only be available with the 1.0-litre TSI engine that muscles out 85kW. In the first quarter of 2020, the 110kW 1.5-litre TSI will be introduced for customers looking for a little more oomph. Then in the second quarter the T-Cross range will receive the more budget-conscious 1.0-litre TSI motor making 70kW.

The latter will come with a five-speed manual gearbox and is expected to retail for under R300,000. All other T-Cross models ship exclusively with the DSG transmission.

As we've come to expect from modern VW products the new T-Cross can be customised and upgraded to suit your tastes with optional equipment and several equipment trims.