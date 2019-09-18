Volkswagen announces pricing and specs for its new T-Cross
The Volkswagen T-Cross in now available in SA. Based upon the popular Polo hatchback this compact SUV is basically a smaller and more affordable alternative to its Tiguan sibling.
At launch the T-Cross will only be available with the 1.0-litre TSI engine that muscles out 85kW. In the first quarter of 2020, the 110kW 1.5-litre TSI will be introduced for customers looking for a little more oomph. Then in the second quarter the T-Cross range will receive the more budget-conscious 1.0-litre TSI motor making 70kW.
The latter will come with a five-speed manual gearbox and is expected to retail for under R300,000. All other T-Cross models ship exclusively with the DSG transmission.
As we've come to expect from modern VW products the new T-Cross can be customised and upgraded to suit your tastes with optional equipment and several equipment trims.
Trendline (available only with 70kW 1.0 TSI):
The entry level variant comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, LED daytime running lights and tail lights, split folding rear seats, colour-coded handles and mirrors, electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors, electric windows at the front and rear, height and lumbar adjustable driver and passenger seats, Tyre Pressure Monitor, 6.5-inch "Composition Colour" display, combined front and side airbags, Rest Assist as well as Titanium black seat and instrument panel, black carpets and ceramique headliner.
Comfortline:
The Comfortline trim expands on the Trendline and comes standard with 16-inch "Belmont" alloy wheels, black roof rails, front fog lights, leather multi-function steering wheel with multi-function display, Park Distance Control (front and rear), cruise control, Light and Sight Package and a front centre armrest.
Optional features on the Comfortline trim include; R-Line Exterior with 17-inch 'Manila' alloy wheels, Beats sound system, Inductive Wireless Mobile Charging, Composition Media with App-Connect, Discover Media (includes Navigation), Active Info Display, Park Assist with Rear View Camera and Foldable Mirrors, Adaptive Cruise Control (includes Blind Spot Monitor, Foldable Mirrors, Lane Assist and Front Assist), LED headlights with Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry and Removable Towbar.
Highline:
The third equipment variant, the Highline, has additional standard features to the Comfortline which include Comfort Sports Seats, Inductive Wireless Mobile Charging, Driving Profile Selection, Climatronic Aircon, LED Headlights, Composition Media with App-Connect and 18-inch "Cologne" alloy wheels.
Optional extras on the Highline include; R-Line Exterior with 18-inch "Nevada" alloy wheels, Design Package in Energetic Orange, Beats sound system, Discover Media (includes Navigation), Active Info Display, Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control (includes Blind Spot Monitor, Foldable Mirrors, Lane Assist and Front Assist), Keyless Entry, Removable Towbar and Titanium Black-Energetic Orange seats, titanium black instrument panel, black carpets and ceramique headliner.
R-Line:
The range-topping T-Cross 1.5 TSI 110kW R-Line DSG model comes standard with a host of features including: Sports Seats, Driving Profile Selection, Climatronic Aircon, LED Headlights and Taillights, Composition Media with App-Connect, R-Line interior and exterior with 18-inch "Nevada" alloy wheels, digital Active Info Display and a choice of eight exterior colours. Up to four USB ports and the standard inductive wireless charging ensure optimum connectivity and sufficient power for smartphones.
Optional extras include; Design Package in Energetic Orange, Beats sound system (300-watt, 8-channel amplifier and a separate subwoofer in the luggage compartment), Discover Media (includes Navigation), Park Assist (includes Rearview Camera and Powerfold Mirrors), Adaptive Cruise Control (includes Blind Spot Monitor, Foldable Mirrors, Lane Assist and Front Assist), Keyless Entry, Removable Towbar and Titanium Black-Energetic Orange seats, titanium black instrument panel, black carpets and ceramique headliner.
Recommended Retail Price (VAT and emissions tax included)
1.0 TSI 85kW Comfortline DSG: R334,600
1.0 TSI 85kW Highline DSG: R365,000
1.5 TSI 110kW R-Line DSG: R403,500
Our full driving impressions will be published shortly.