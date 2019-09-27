BMW reveals prices of new 8 Series Gran Coupé here in November

Come November 2019, SA buyers will be able to purchase BMW’s flagship 8 Series in the new four-door Gran Coupé body style.

Assembled at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in Germany, the new Gran Coupé, at 5,082mm long, is 231 mm longer than the two-door 8 Series Coupé launched here in April.

Mixing state-of-the-art technology, practicality and heart-stopping performance, the 8 Series Gran Coupé will be available in 250kW/500Nm 840i sDrive, a 235kW/680Nm 840d xDrive and a 390kW/750Nm M850i xDrive when it goes on sale here in November.

The appearance of the Gran Coupé also coincides with the expansion of the 8 Series Coupé and Convertible ranges with high-performance M8 Competition versions.

Both use a hotter version of the venerable 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine for outputs of 460kW and 750Nm, powering all the wheels. Both benefit from numerous and specific BMW M adjustability and can be configured for rear-wheel-drive power deployment, if you want.

It’s a distinctly sportier and faster driving texture with not much compromise in cruising ability above regular 8 Series models. The level of luxury appointments also matches their higher perch in the range.

The M8 Coupé and Convertible are expected to make their SA debuts early in 2020.

Pricing

BMW 840i Gran Coupe – R1,377,590

BMW 840d xDrive Gran Coupe – R1,462,916

BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe – R1,843,112

BMW M8 Competition Coupe – R2,958,053

BMW M8 Competition Convertible – R3,089,486