Honda sharpens its performance katana for 2020

Honda has introduced minor changes to its Honda Civic Type R for 2020, and at this moment for the US market only. Shown at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon, the refresh for the FWD performance hatch extends to the exterior, interior and mechanical.

On the inside the steering wheel now is covered in Alcantara and there are new safety assistance features. The exterior rework is a larger front grille for better engine cooling and the rear is styled with a body-coloured blade on the faux-vents. A bright new "Boost Blue" paint colour said to be exclusive to the range-topper has been introduced to the palette options.

Technically, the 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder is untouched and still outputs 228kW and 400Nm, but it benefits from three driving modes to alter the car's driving style to a driver's needs, along with a synthetic engine noise piped into the cabin.

More technical changes are shorter shifts for the six-speed manual transmission, a new set of two-piece brake rotors and brake pads and tweaks to the suspension for enhanced ride comfort.