Honda sharpens its performance katana for 2020

No change in Civic Type R power, but shorter gears, engine modes and comfier suspension worked in

14 January 2020 - 11:33 By Phuti Mpyane
The grille is widened for better breathing and new blades on cooling ducts tweak the looks a smidge.
Image: Supplied

Honda has introduced minor changes to its Honda Civic Type R for 2020, and at this moment for the US market only. Shown at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon, the refresh for the FWD performance hatch extends to the exterior, interior and mechanical.

On the inside the steering wheel now is covered in Alcantara and there are new safety assistance features. The exterior rework is a larger front grille for better engine cooling and the rear is styled with a body-coloured blade on the faux-vents. A bright new "Boost Blue" paint colour said to be exclusive to the range-topper has been introduced to the palette options.

Technically, the 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder is untouched and still outputs 228kW and 400Nm, but it benefits from three driving modes to alter the car's driving style to a driver's needs, along with a synthetic engine noise piped into the cabin.

More technical changes are shorter shifts for the six-speed manual transmission, a new set of two-piece brake rotors and brake pads and tweaks to the suspension for enhanced ride comfort.

Same blades appear on black bumper covers while engine noises are now piped into the cabin.
Image: SUPPLIED

