Czinger 21C is here to challenge the fastest cars in the world
New upstart hypercar company Czinger from the US has revealed its Bugatti and Koeniggsegg challenger.
The 21C hypercar is the creation of a small team of designers, engineers and scientists using a revolutionary, patented production system.
Using an extraordinary powertrain and limited to just 80 models with road and track-oriented variants, this all-wheel drive hyper car is powered by a 920kW twin-turbo 2.8l V8 engine that revs to an astounding 11,000rpm and a hybrid system that gives it a total system output of 932kW. It’s also mated to a seven-speed sequential transaxle transmission.
It weighs a paltry 1,250kg, with performance enhancing devices like torque vectoring thrown in.
The speeds it’s claimed to generate are staggering: with the quarter mile sprint coming in 8.1 sec, 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 400km/h.
The Czinger that will be sold through 10 global dealerships based in Europe and the US, and will make its global public debut at next month’s Geneva motor show.