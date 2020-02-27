New Models

Czinger 21C is here to challenge the fastest cars in the world

27 February 2020 - 07:39 By Phuti Mpyane
The new Czinger 21C uses a twin-turbo V8 that revs to a dizzying 11,000rpm and a top speed of 400km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Czinger 21C uses a twin-turbo V8 that revs to a dizzying 11,000rpm and a top speed of 400km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED

New upstart hypercar company Czinger from the US has revealed its Bugatti and Koeniggsegg challenger.

The 21C hypercar is the creation of a small team of designers, engineers and scientists using a revolutionary, patented production system.

Using an extraordinary powertrain and limited to just 80 models with road and track-oriented variants, this all-wheel drive hyper car is powered by a 920kW twin-turbo 2.8l V8 engine that revs to an astounding 11,000rpm and a hybrid system that gives it a total system output of 932kW. It’s also mated to a seven-speed sequential transaxle transmission.

It weighs a paltry 1,250kg, with performance enhancing devices like torque vectoring thrown in.

The speeds it’s claimed to generate are staggering: with the quarter mile sprint coming in 8.1 sec, 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 400km/h.

The Czinger that will be sold through 10 global dealerships based in Europe and the US, and will make its global public debut at next month’s Geneva motor show.

HYPERCARS | Mercedes, Aston Martin and Lotus roll out the big guns

In an age of reducing carbon footprints, the exotic sports car world is still thriving
Motoring
5 months ago

WATCH | Bugatti Chiron Super Sport breaks 490km/h barrier

Hypercar smashes outright production car speed record over the weekend
Motoring
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Volkswagen's new Touareg R launched with 340kW of muscle power New Models
  2. Beat the 'budget speech blues' with these 13 savvy fuel-saving tips Features
  3. Right to Repair ruling is a ‘big win’ for consumers news
  4. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  5. More than a third of motorists can't use the tech features in their cars news

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X