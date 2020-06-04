Mercedes E-Class coupé and cabriolet upgraded for 2020

Shortly after the Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan received a midlife update, the car’s sleeker coupé and cabriolet cousins have arrived with heightened stylistic charms.

Four new paint colours are available: hi-tech silver, graphite grey metallic, mojave silver and patagonia red (designo). There are also new aero wheels designed to help cut fuel consumption.

Everything you see on the sedan range (except rear doors) you’ll find here, including top-drawer tech and build quality, and for the open-roof car, an electrically operated, multilayered fabric top, an Aircap that reduces wind buffeting and an Airscarf that blows hot air towards passenger necks through an aperture below the seat head restraints.

There’s also the traditional sprinkling of extravagance inside the cabins, including sports seats with prominent side bolsters that come in a variety of material combinations, such as Aartico man-made leather, embossed leather, nappa leather with diamond quilting and even UV-repellent leather for the Cabriolet.

They also boast the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system, with its brilliant graphics from twin 26cm screens as standard fitment. Larger 31.2cm options can be had optionally.