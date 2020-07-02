BMW is just about ready to launch its explosive new M3 and M4 models

BMW M knows a thing or two about making sports coupes and sedans and over the past 34 years the company established the M3, and later the M4, as the quintessential choice of dynamic driving prowess in the niche that has entertained the world’s fans of the sport coupe and sedan.

With significant development in the areas of suspension and braking technology, the latest versions promise not to disappoint and BMW M has announced that it’s currently ironing out some of the rougher edges of the new BMW M3 and M4 pair on roads and racetracks in preparation of their world debut in mid-September 2020.

The company says the two cars will premier heightened agility, outstanding dynamics and precision in controlled handling even in extreme sporting situations.

“The balance between superior performance and unrestricted everyday suitability so typical of an M attains a new level,” says Markus Flasch, head of BMW’s M division.

With a 353kW and 650Nm twin-turbocharged six-cylinder inline 3.0l engine confirmed for new pair, they will also be offered in maximum 375kW/650Nm Competition form mated either to a six-speed manual gearbox or adjustable eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

BMW also says the BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupés' preliminary fuel consumption cycles are 10.9l/100km for the models fitted with clutch and 10.5l/100km for the autos.