New Models

Pricing for VW's T-Roc starts at just under R500k

05 August 2020 - 14:31 By Motoring Reporter
The new VW T-Roc will go on sale in November 2020.
The new VW T-Roc will go on sale in November 2020.
Image: Supplied

After its SA premiere on June 17 2020, Volkswagen has announced pricing of the T-Roc SUV. Slotting in between the T-Cross and Tiguan, the new T-Roc will go on sale from November 2020 and will be available in the following derivatives: 1.4 TSI 110kW Design, 2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG Design and the flagship 2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG R-Line.

Pricing is as follows (VAT and emissions tax included):

T-Roc 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic Design: R489,400

T-Roc 2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG Design: R548,300

T-Roc 2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG R-Line: R593,600

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/ 90,000km Volkswagen Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

READ MORE

Honda sees 68% drop in annual profit as coronavirus slams car sales

Japan's Honda Motor Co on Wednesday forecast a 68% decrease in annual operating profit to a 10-year low with global demand for cars expected to slide ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Five things to know about the R53m GMA T.50

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) on Tuesday unveiled to the world its insanely lightweight T.50 supercar. Engineered to exceed the McLaren F1 and ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Farley to suceed Hackett as Ford CEO and president

Jim Farley will succeed Jim Hackett as Ford Motor Co CEO and president on October 1, the company said on Tuesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bangers and smash on the menu as 2fast4u drives into Cape Town eatery news
  2. Vehicle hijackings are on the rise — here are eight tips to help you stay safe Features
  3. Motorists, this is how likely you are to be hijacked living in SA Features
  4. Extreme new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is track only supercar New Models
  5. See which supercars are in demand in SA — and who's buying them! news

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X