Pricing for VW's T-Roc starts at just under R500k

After its SA premiere on June 17 2020, Volkswagen has announced pricing of the T-Roc SUV. Slotting in between the T-Cross and Tiguan, the new T-Roc will go on sale from November 2020 and will be available in the following derivatives: 1.4 TSI 110kW Design, 2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG Design and the flagship 2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG R-Line.

Pricing is as follows (VAT and emissions tax included):

T-Roc 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic Design: R489,400

T-Roc 2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG Design: R548,300

T-Roc 2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG R-Line: R593,600

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/ 90,000km Volkswagen Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.