BMW M4 Competition loses its roof
The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible has broken cover and it’s about to become the most expensive and breezy in the range.
It’s in competition with its usual foe, the Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet, and other open-top exotica like the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet and Jaguar F-Type R.
After the M3 sedan and M4 coupé, the third body style to carry BMW’s polarising jet-style snout is powered the same as its siblings: a 375kW and 650Nm twin-turbo six-cylinder 3.0l engine feeding all the wheels, but with the adjustability to channel power to the rear wheels when commanded.
It’s equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission with drivelogic and acceleration from 0—100km/h is rated at 3.7 secs. Average fuel consumption is claimed at 10.2l/100km.
The performance and thrift is enhanced by the return to a lighter cloth roof in place of a heavy three-piece folding metal roof found in the previous generation convertible.
The benefit of going this route includes 80l more luggage space, and the soft-top can be opened or closed in 18 seconds.
With its signature M exterior features of bulging arches, M Side Gills, mixed size 19 front/20 rear forged M light-alloy wheels, and four exhaust pipes poking out from an M-specific diffuser, the open-top M4 continues to set the aggression. You also have the option of an M Carbon exterior package and the BMW M Performance Parts catalogue to extract more aesthetic belligerence.
Some key features to maintain its dynamism include a Dynamic Stability Control, M Dynamic Mode, and active M differential which enhance traction and directional stability.
The new M4 Competition Convertible can be driven in three driving modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD. The rear-wheel drive setting completely deactivates driving stability control systems.
Adaptive M suspension, electronically controlled dampers, M Servotronic steering and a braking system with two settings for pedal feel and response are standard fitment, as are M Compound brakes. More powerful M Carbon ceramic brakes can be optionally fitted.
M Drive Professional with M Traction Control with 10-stage adjustment of wheel slip limitation, M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer are optional extras and this also include road, sport and track modes.
Driver assist features include steering and lane control assistance, and parking aids.
The cabin has M-specific displays and controls, including optionally ventilated M Sport seats covered in Merino leather trim. The beautifully crafted, thin M Carbon bucket seats are available at an extra cost.
The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is expected to arrive in SA during the fourth quarter of 2021 and pricing will be announced closer to its debut.
