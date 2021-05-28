BMW M4 Competition loses its roof

The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible has broken cover and it’s about to become the most expensive and breezy in the range.

It’s in competition with its usual foe, the Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet, and other open-top exotica like the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet and Jaguar F-Type R.

After the M3 sedan and M4 coupé, the third body style to carry BMW’s polarising jet-style snout is powered the same as its siblings: a 375kW and 650Nm twin-turbo six-cylinder 3.0l engine feeding all the wheels, but with the adjustability to channel power to the rear wheels when commanded.

It’s equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission with drivelogic and acceleration from 0—100km/h is rated at 3.7 secs. Average fuel consumption is claimed at 10.2l/100km.

The performance and thrift is enhanced by the return to a lighter cloth roof in place of a heavy three-piece folding metal roof found in the previous generation convertible.

The benefit of going this route includes 80l more luggage space, and the soft-top can be opened or closed in 18 seconds.

With its signature M exterior features of bulging arches, M Side Gills, mixed size 19 front/20 rear forged M light-alloy wheels, and four exhaust pipes poking out from an M-specific diffuser, the open-top M4 continues to set the aggression. You also have the option of an M Carbon exterior package and the BMW M Performance Parts catalogue to extract more aesthetic belligerence.