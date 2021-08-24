2021 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is the best of the breed
Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has launched a special edition Range Rover Sport SVR with new solid glass flake paintwork options for the very first time. Dubbed the Ultimate Edition, this exclusive new flagship can be licked in one of three hand-finished exterior paint shades including the model-exclusive Maya Blue Gloss and Marl Grey Gloss. Delicate and highly reflective fine white glass flake particles in the solid base coat give each of these colours an intense star-like sparkle. A third option, for a stealthier look, is Ligurian Black Satin. All three paint shades are bolstered by a Narvik Black contrast roof.
“Our SV Bespoke design team is always pushing the boundaries to create stunning vehicle colours with enhanced individuality,” says Hannah Custance, design manager, SV Colour and Materials. “This is the first SV Bespoke edition we have offered with beautifully textured and reflective glass flake paint finishes, which puts the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition at the forefront of our innovative approach to personalisation.”
This pigment alchemy is complemented by black knurled Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, with exclusive contrasting Fuji White edging that has also been used for side fender accents. Other standout exterior details come in the shape of a body-coloured carbon fibre vented bonnet, 22-inch five split-spoke forged alloy wheels and black brake calipers. The door mirror caps, front grilles and grille surrounds, front wing detail and tailgate finishers also benefit from the menacing Narvik Black treatment.
Under the lightweight bonnet of the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition lurks a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine generating 423kW and 700Nm worth of torque. This mighty motor provides a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds and 283km/h top speed.
In terms of local availability the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is expected to touch down in Mzansi early in 2022 with pricing to be available closer to the time.