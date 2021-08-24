2021 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is the best of the breed

Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has launched a special edition Range Rover Sport SVR with new solid glass flake paintwork options for the very first time. Dubbed the Ultimate Edition, this exclusive new flagship can be licked in one of three hand-finished exterior paint shades including the model-exclusive Maya Blue Gloss and Marl Grey Gloss. Delicate and highly reflective fine white glass flake particles in the solid base coat give each of these colours an intense star-like sparkle. A third option, for a stealthier look, is Ligurian Black Satin. All three paint shades are bolstered by a Narvik Black contrast roof.

“Our SV Bespoke design team is always pushing the boundaries to create stunning vehicle colours with enhanced individuality,” says Hannah Custance, design manager, SV Colour and Materials. “This is the first SV Bespoke edition we have offered with beautifully textured and reflective glass flake paint finishes, which puts the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition at the forefront of our innovative approach to personalisation.”