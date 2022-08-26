×

New Models

WATCH | Next-generation Ford Everest offers enhanced off-road capability

26 August 2022 - 11:59 By Motoring Reporter

Built on the same formidable underpinnings as the soon-to-be-released Ranger bakkie, the next-generation Ford Everest will offer customers much improved off-road driving ability when it launches locally later this year thanks to a host of new technologies.

Chief amongst these is the vehicle's purpose-built chassis that is now 50mm longer than it was before — a feature that allowed the engineers to extend the wheelbase for a more stable and forgiving ride across rugged, corrugated terrains.

This has been complemented by shorter front and rear overhangs for improved approach and departure angles (up to 30-degrees for both). A 50mm wider track also helps to make the vehicle more surefooted.

The new Ford Everest sports improved approach and departure angles.
Image: Supplied

From launch the next-generation Everest will be offered with a choice of two advanced 4x4 drivetrains for optimal traction in almost any conditions.

Depending on the market and model, this capable SUV is available with either a traditional part-time all-wheel drive system — with a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case offering 2H, 4H and 4L — or a permanent four-wheel drive system that uses an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case (EMTC) offering 2H, 4H, 4L and 4A.

Everest drivers can choose from up to six drive modes designed to improve on- and off-road comfort and capability.
Image: Supplied

Also on offer is Ford's Selectable Drive Modes system that offers six preset drive modes designed to improve comfort and performance both on and off the beaten track: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts and Sand.

Other valuable bundu-bashing tools include an electronic rear differential lock, hill descent control and the option of a new front camera view with steering overlays, which displays on the vehicle's large portrait-style infotainment touchscreen set in the middle of dashboard. 

"We wanted to build on the things people liked about the current Everest but go the extra mile when it came to capability," said chief platform engineer Ian Foston.

"Customers can confidently go from the city to the mountains and back again knowing they’ve got a suite of technologies that can enhance the novice and flatter the experienced off-roader, all underpinned by a robust chassis and suspension that enhances both comfort and safety."

