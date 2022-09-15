The new 2024 Ford Mustang may be this classic pony car's last stand

Ford Motor Co.’s glitzy introduction Wednesday of a redesigned Mustang sports car powered by fossil fuels runs counter to the industry narrative of ditching petrol-burning cars to make way for electrified models.

Ford is betting there’s enough life left in the 58-year-old Mustang to help pay for the company’s electric-powered future, in which Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley is investing $50 billion (roughly R874,554,000,000) to build two million EVs annually by 2026. With the Mustang, Ford is also offering a plug-in version, the Mach-E, which has seen sales soar 49% this year.

Even so, petrol-fuelled Mustangs still outsell those powered by electrons. That helps explain why Ford invested in a new version to give the low-slung deuce coupe what it calls “sexy and edgy” styling and its most powerful V8 engine ever.