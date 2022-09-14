New Toyota Hilux GR Sport storms into Mzansi

The king of the Hilux range, the all-new GR Sport, finally hits SA streets wearing a slew of striking exterior modifications including a large black radiator grille, a carbon fibre horizontal cross bar and distinctive Toyota lettering. Flanking it is a pair of night-slicing LED headlamps and vertically stacked air ducts with integrated LED fog lamps.

To further amp up the visual aggression, Toyota has fitted the new Hilux GR Sport with bumpers based on those used on the Hilux Raider as well bolting on wider black overfenders with contrasting inserts. Finishing things off are black mirror caps, black door handles, black side steps and a rear styling bar with prominent GR branding. Customers can also opt for GR door decals for an extra shot of spice. Four paint colours are on offer: Arizona Red, Graphite Grey, Attitude Black and Glacier White.