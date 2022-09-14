Parts of University of Limpopo damaged as students protest

University spokesperson Johannes Selepe said at about 11am on Wednesday, the university executive management received a memorandum of demands from landlords and students. The demands related to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) accommodation allowances.

Selepe said the allowances had not been paid out as landlords and students still had not concluded their lease agreements despite numerous requests by the university.

“The NSFAS policy is that there will be no accommodation allowance if there is no signed lease agreement.

“We are pleading with all landlords and students to ensure that they conclude their respective activities so that the university can facilitate the speedy resolution of the matter,” Selepe said.

He said the protesting students started damaging the access gates and some university buildings.

“Both police and university security tried to plead with them to avoid destruction of property, without success. The clash arose from these kinds of activities.”

Selepe said gates were damaged, part of the perimeter fence was brought down and fires affected a small area of the garages next to gate 2.

“Other than that, the university remains safe.”

Selepe said management continued to engage on the issues raised.

“Where clarification is needed we have always responded promptly. This morning (Wednesday) we met the demand to respond within one hour of receipt of the demands.

“We are committed to assist, as we did by advancing the allowances as far as our cash flow allows. We are continuously liaising with NSFAS to promptly process allowances for concluded and verified cases,” Selepe said.

TimesLIVE

