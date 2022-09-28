New Models

Ferrari unveils one-of-a-kind SP51

28 September 2022 - 20:30 By Motoring Reporter
The SP51 is a thoroughbred roadster based on 812 GTS architecture.
The SP51 is a thoroughbred roadster based on 812 GTS architecture.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari revealed on Wednesday its exclusive and bespoke SP51. Part of the brand’s One-Off series, this striking new roadster was crafted to the exacting specifications of a long-standing Taiwan-based client who is one of the Maranello firm’s leading collectors. 

Designed by the Flavio Manzoni-headed Ferrari Styling Centre, the SP51 is a front-engine V12 spider based on the current 812 GTS platform from which it inherits its layout, chassis and engine. Roof? Nope, run your eyes over the shapely lines of the SP51 and you'll notice that this Ferrari does without one — not even one of those emergency canvas jobs you used to get on the Lotus Elise) — making it an authentic roadster in every respect.

Another standout feature is the SP51’s unique Rosso Passionale three-layer paintwork: a colour developed specifically for the vehicle and one that gives it an elegant yet imposing character that also exudes authority. This is further enhanced by the blue and white livery running the length of the car, which was inspired by a legendary 1955 Ferrari 410 S.

At the sharp-end of this creation you’ll find a pair of specially-designed headlights that give the SP51 an identity all of its own. Also noteworthy are the wheels, which are specific to the car and have carbon-fibre wing profiles on each of the spokes which also feature a sophisticated tone-on-tone diamond-cut finish on the forward-facing section.

The Alcantara seats are also coloured a bold shade of Rosso Passionale.
The Alcantara seats are also coloured a bold shade of Rosso Passionale.
Image: Supplied

The rear of the car is dominated by an arched theme with the taillights inset below the spoiler. Immediately behind the cabin are two flying buttresses that are visually softened by two deep carbon-fibre scoops. Between these two elements stretches a transverse, carbon-fibre wing, the profile of which folds over the buttresses. The resulting effect is vaguely reminiscent of a Targa-type car in which the flying bridge elegantly conceals the anti-roll hoop, a nod to the solution adopted on Ferrari’s early-1960s Sports Prototypes.

The interior of the SP51 is upholstered in racy Alacantara trim that adopts the same Rosso Passionale colour created for the exterior. The white and blue stripe also runs through the centre of cabin, appearing on both the central tunnel and the fascia between the two seats on the firewall. This colour scheme also features on the steering wheel stitching. Glossy carbon-fibre trim has been extensively used throughout this sportster’s interior where it pairs with the stylish Nero Momo Opaco elements. This is further enhanced by several white embroidered details, including the iconic Prancing Horse and SP51 logo.

Meet the new BMW XM, the world’s first plug-in hybrid M car

This bold five-seater crossover boasts 480kW, combined from its 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and electric motor, and 800Nm worth of torque.
Motoring
11 hours ago

This is how much the new 2022 BMW 3 Series will set you back in SA

The recently revitalised 2022 BMW 3 Series (G20-generation) lineup is now available in SA and offers local motorists revised styling as well as ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is a hybrid monster

The rabid new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is finally here to do battle against the likes of the BMW M3, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Audi ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  2. This is how much the new 2022 BMW 3 Series will set you back in SA New Models
  3. Portfolio committee rejects Mbalula’s zero-alcohol driving law news
  4. Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross GR-S First Drives
  5. 10 great used SUVs you can buy for R250k and under Features

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...