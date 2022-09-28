The rear of the car is dominated by an arched theme with the taillights inset below the spoiler. Immediately behind the cabin are two flying buttresses that are visually softened by two deep carbon-fibre scoops. Between these two elements stretches a transverse, carbon-fibre wing, the profile of which folds over the buttresses. The resulting effect is vaguely reminiscent of a Targa-type car in which the flying bridge elegantly conceals the anti-roll hoop, a nod to the solution adopted on Ferrari’s early-1960s Sports Prototypes.
The interior of the SP51 is upholstered in racy Alacantara trim that adopts the same Rosso Passionale colour created for the exterior. The white and blue stripe also runs through the centre of cabin, appearing on both the central tunnel and the fascia between the two seats on the firewall. This colour scheme also features on the steering wheel stitching. Glossy carbon-fibre trim has been extensively used throughout this sportster’s interior where it pairs with the stylish Nero Momo Opaco elements. This is further enhanced by several white embroidered details, including the iconic Prancing Horse and SP51 logo.
Ferrari unveils one-of-a-kind SP51
Image: Supplied
Ferrari revealed on Wednesday its exclusive and bespoke SP51. Part of the brand’s One-Off series, this striking new roadster was crafted to the exacting specifications of a long-standing Taiwan-based client who is one of the Maranello firm’s leading collectors.
Designed by the Flavio Manzoni-headed Ferrari Styling Centre, the SP51 is a front-engine V12 spider based on the current 812 GTS platform from which it inherits its layout, chassis and engine. Roof? Nope, run your eyes over the shapely lines of the SP51 and you'll notice that this Ferrari does without one — not even one of those emergency canvas jobs you used to get on the Lotus Elise) — making it an authentic roadster in every respect.
Another standout feature is the SP51’s unique Rosso Passionale three-layer paintwork: a colour developed specifically for the vehicle and one that gives it an elegant yet imposing character that also exudes authority. This is further enhanced by the blue and white livery running the length of the car, which was inspired by a legendary 1955 Ferrari 410 S.
At the sharp-end of this creation you’ll find a pair of specially-designed headlights that give the SP51 an identity all of its own. Also noteworthy are the wheels, which are specific to the car and have carbon-fibre wing profiles on each of the spokes which also feature a sophisticated tone-on-tone diamond-cut finish on the forward-facing section.
Image: Supplied
