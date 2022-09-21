New F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is a hybrid monster

On the drivetrain front the C63 S E Performance comes armed with an AMG Speedshift Multi-Clutch Transmission (MCT) 9G transmission that distributes power to all four paws via a sophisticated AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system equipped with fully variable torque distribution and Drift Mode. The Mercedes-AMG team has also fitted this M3-rival with standard rear axle steering that operates with a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees. At speeds below 100km/h the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels, which aids manoeuvrability. At speeds above 100km/h the rear wheels turn in parallel to the front wheels; a phenomenon that enhances handling stability.
The rabid new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is finally here to do battle against the likes of the BMW M3, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Audi RS5 Sportback. In days gone by this flagship model would join the fray with a rambunctious V8 engine, however this time around it's come out swinging with a complex F1-inspired hybrid powertrain.
Beneath the bonnet lurks a 2.0l four-cylinder engine not dissimilar to the one currently used in the C43 4Matic and SL43. Except here it's force-fed by a larger turbocharger for a claimed output of 350kW at 6,725rpm and 545Nm from 5,250rpm — figures that make it the most powerful series-produced four-cylinder in the world right now. Said turbocharger also features an integrated electric motor (powered by a 400V high-voltage system) that acts as an anti-lag system for much improved boost pressure at lower RPMs.
Adding to this significant internal combustion firepower is the hybrid drive system where a 6.1kWh battery pack juices a permanently excited synchronous electric motor that sends power to the rear axle via an automated two-speed transmission. According to Mercedes-AMG this set-up provides a continuous output of 70kW and a peak output of 150kW for 10 seconds, hiking the C63 S E Performance’s total system output up to a mighty 500kW. Meanwhile maximum torque weighs in at an equally impressive 1,020Nm.
Performance figures? Well with both power units on song the C63 S E Performance will sprint its way from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and reach an electronically governed top speed of 250km/h. Of course customers have the option of extending this to 280km/h. It's also interesting to note that the hybrid system offers an electric-only driving range of up to 13km. Not much but enough to make a difference when caught in stop-start urban commutes. Drivers can also switch between four levels of battery recuperation as well as no less than eight AMG Dynamic Select drive programs. These include Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and the fully customisable Individual mode.
On the drivetrain front the C63 S E Performance comes armed with an AMG Speedshift Multi-Clutch Transmission (MCT) 9G transmission that distributes power to all four paws via a sophisticated AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system equipped with fully variable torque distribution and Drift Mode. The Mercedes-AMG team has also fitted this M3-rival with standard rear axle steering that operates with a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees. At speeds below 100km/h the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels, which aids manoeuvrability. At speeds above 100km/h the rear wheels turn in parallel to the front wheels; a phenomenon that enhances handling stability.
Other tasty bits of hardware tech come in the form of a standard AMG Ride Control steel sprung suspension system with adaptive damping that, according to Mercedes-AMG, combines sporty driving dynamics with a high level of long-distance comfort. The basis for this is provided by the front axle with specially developed steering knuckles and supporting joints for the spring link, as well as by the rear axle, which also features elastokinematics designed for dynamic handling. Based on this, the damping force at each corner is continuously adjusted to the current demand; always taking into account the preselected suspension level, the driving style and the road surface. In addition to an improvement in ride quality and comfort, this leads, above all, to an increase in driving safety. There is a choice of three different damping maps: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.
From the factory the new C63 S E Performance rides on standard 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels with larger 20-inch examples available to customers as a cost option. No matter which of the two you pick, both shroud a high-performance AMG composite brake system with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and one-piston floating calipers at the rear.
Cabin highlights include body-hugging AMG sports seats with unique upholstery and a distinctive stitching pattern as well as a MBUX infotainment system with various AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions that can be further personalised by the driver. These include special displays in the digital instrument cluster, on the large portrait-orientation central display in the centre console and on the optional head-up display.
Mercedes-AMG is yet to announce when the C63 S E Performance will arrive in SA or how much it will cost, so watch this space for more details as and when they become available.
